NITES seeks detailed POSH audit at Tata Consultancy Services after harassment complaints in Nashik

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has written to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, seeking an audit of POSH compliance at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) after complaints from women employees at its Nashik office.

The letter to labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya follows allegations by eight women employees, who said they faced mental and sexual harassment. They also claimed the HR department did not act on their complaints.

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NITES has asked the ministry to take "immediate and decisive action" and order a time-bound audit.

It wants a review of POSH, Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the workplace, compliance across all TCS offices, including how internal committees are set up and function.

The employees’ body has also sought a review of all sexual harassment complaints received by the company over the past few years, whether pending or closed, and the action taken in each case.

It has asked for an assessment of the role of HR and senior management in handling complaints. It further demanded "verification of whether employees were discouraged from reporting complaints or subjected to retaliation".

NITES has also called for a broader audit across Maharashtra. It said there is a need for "a wider state level audit of POSH compliance across IT and ITES companies operating in Maharashtra, especially large multinational organisations."

It also asked for clear accountability for employers and management where workplace safety norms are not followed.

"The employees of this country contribute immensely to the growth of the IT sector and to the economy at large. They deserve workplaces that are safe, respectful, and compliant with the law," NITES said.

It added, "We, therefore, request the ministry to treat this matter with utmost urgency and seriousness, not only to address the present case but also to ensure that such incidents do not recur anywhere in the country".

The case is under investigation in Nashik. Police have formed a special investigation team after the complaints. Seven people, including the company’s female HR manager, have been arrested.

TCS said it has a zero-tolerance policy. "TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action."

The company said the employees under investigation have been suspended and it is cooperating with authorities. Further action will depend on the outcome of the probe.