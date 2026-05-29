OpenAI sees massive surge in Codex adoption in India, weekly active users jump 27-fold in 2026

OpenAI on Friday said India has emerged as one of its fastest-growing markets for Codex adoption, with weekly active users of the AI coding agent surging 27 times since the beginning of 2026.

The company said daily interactions on Codex in India were up over 20 times by late April, helping the country remain among the top five globally for Codex adoption and among the top ten for engagement.

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Notably, OpenAI said more than a quarter of Codex requests from users are now for non-coding tasks, reflecting the platform’s expanding role beyond software development.

Codex is increasingly being used to synthesise information, draft documents, automate research tasks, and organise workflows and communication, according to the company.

"Weekly active Codex users in India have grown 27x since the start of 2026, while daily interactions were up more than 20x by late April," OpenAI said in a release.

The company added that India is already one of the world’s most active markets for advanced AI adoption.

In February, OpenAI found that Codex usage for coding tasks in India was around three times the global average, while coding-related queries were nearly three times the global median.

"What's exciting about India is that adoption is not just happening among software engineers. We’re seeing founders, operators, researchers, students, and business teams increasingly use Codex to turn ideas into working outcomes faster," Thomas Jeng, Head of Startups - Asia Pacific at OpenAI said.

"India already has one of the world’s strongest builder cultures, and the pace of adoption here reflects how actively people are building with leading-edge AI tools," Jeng added.

OpenAI has also announced Codex-related collaborations in India with companies such as TCS, Infosys and Razorpay across software engineering and enterprise workflow operations.