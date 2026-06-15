MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 15 June 2026

Nippon Paint brushes up expansion plans with Rs 6,000 crore India growth target

The Japanese coatings giant plans fresh investments and a stronger eastern India presence as it seeks a bigger share of the paints market

Pinak Ghosh Published 15.06.26, 04:53 AM
Nippon Paint India expansion

Sharad Malhotra File picture

Japanese paints and coatings major Nippon Paint is embarking on an aggressive expansion drive in India that includes doubling its revenue, more than doubling its manufacturing footprint and strengthening its presence across the country, including in Bengal, as it seeks a larger share of the country’s increasingly competitive paints market and bets on its long-term growth potential.

The Asia-Pacific region’s largest paint and coatings company, and the world’s fourth-largest paint maker, has set a target of growing its India business from around 2,800 crore in 2025 to 6,000 crore by 2029 as it seeks to move beyond its current status as a relatively small player in the domestic market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last year (2025), we did a business of about 2,800 crore in India, which roughly gives us around 3.5-4 per cent market share in India. While we are a small player so far in India, we are the largest player in the Asia-Pacific region. There is now a pivot in the company’s approach and strategy. We feel that we don’t want to be a small player in India,” said Sharad Malhotra, managing director, Nippon Paint India.

As part of the expansion, the company plans to increase the number of manufacturing facilities in India to at least 15 from the current seven over the coming years.

“We plan to double our business in the next three years. From 2,800 crore, our target is to go to 6,000 crore by 2029. From seven factories in India, we plan to have at least 15 factories. We believe we have to be very close to the markets with our factory setups. If we want to be successful in the East, it (a manufacturing unit) has to come sometime in future,” Malhotra said.

The company is likely to invest around 500 crore in India over the next 12-18 months through a combination of brownfield and greenfield expansion projects.

According to Malhotra, India has emerged as a strategic market for the Japanese paints maker amid expectations of sustained growth in demand.

“The Indian market is still highly underpenetrated. Our expectation is that the market will grow at 7-8 per cent per annum and has the potential to approximately double over the next 10-12 years. Considering that, India is a strategic market for us and under a new leadership structure, we are pursuing an India-first operating strategy,” he said.

The company is also sharpening its regional focus, with eastern India identified as a key growth market.

“We are in a very aggressive expansion phase in India with a sharp regional focus. East is the latest market for us to enter and a very important market for our long-term growth strategy. We don’t see Bengal just as a large consumption market but also a strategic gateway across West Asia,” Malhotra added.

RELATED TOPICS

Nippon India Expansion
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump urges Israel, Iran not to 'blow it' as truce hangs in balance amid fresh strikes

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, a lead negotiator for Tehran, warned the US on X after Israel's strikes that 'if you lack the will and ability to fulfill your commitments, speaking of continuing the path is not possible'
President Donald Trump speaks during an event about loosening a federal refrigerant rule, in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Washington.
Quote left Quote right

(Israel strikes) delayed the (peace deal) signing by a few hours. It was supposed to be now

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT