Meta India appoints Aman Jain to lead public policy strategy

Meta India on Friday announced the appointment of Aman Jain as its new head of Public Policy, where he will lead the social media company’s policy strategy and engagements in the country.

Jain will also become a member of Meta India’s leadership team. He is expected to join the company early next year and will report to Simon Milner, Vice President of Policy, Asia Pacific (APAC) at Meta.

"Aman brings over 20 years of public policy and business strategy experience, with a proven track record at Amazon, Google, the Government of India, and international organisations," Meta said in a release announcing the appointment.

Jain has held senior roles at Google India, including serving as country head for government affairs and public policy. Most recently, he was Director of Public Policy at Amazon, where he led policy strategy across marketplace, operations, competition, and technology.

"India is a strategic market for Meta. As the country's digital economy accelerates across areas such as AI, emerging tech and the creator economy, Meta aims to help build a more inclusive, trusted, and future-ready internet ecosystem for India," Milner said.

Milner added, "Jain's extensive experience in public policy and technology will help Meta be an even more effective partner to regulators and industry stakeholders in developing an enabling policy environment. He will also be a strong addition to Meta's APAC Policy leadership team."