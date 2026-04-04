Iran war: Five EU finance ministers call for tax on energy companies with windfall profits

Five European Union finance ministers are calling for a tax on windfall profits of energy companies in reaction to rising fuel prices due to the Iran war, according to a letter from the ministers to the EU Commission seen by Reuters on Saturday.

The finance ministers of Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Austria made the joint call in a letter dated Friday, saying such a measure would be a signal that "we stand united and are able to take action".

"It would also send a clear message that those who profit from the consequences of the war must do their part to ease the burden on the general public," they wrote.