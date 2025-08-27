MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 27 August 2025

IndiGo to launch another non-stop daily Delhi-Itanagar flight, Pema Khandu welcomes decision

According to the schedule, Flight 6E 765 will depart Delhi at 9.40 am and arrive in Itanagar at 12.20 pm, while the return Flight 6E 766 will take off from Itanagar at 12.50 pm and reach Delhi at 3.45 pm

PTI Published 27.08.25, 06:31 PM

TTO graphics

IndiGo Airlines has announced it will launch another non-stop daily flight between Delhi and Itanagar from September 17 this year, officials at the state Civil Aviation Department said here on Wednesday.

At present, the airline operates a single daily non-stop service between Delhi and Itanagar. With growing demand, the carrier has decided to introduce a second service on the route, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the schedule, Flight 6E 765 will depart Delhi at 9.40 am and arrive in Itanagar at 12.20 pm, while the return Flight 6E 766 will take off from Itanagar at 12.50 pm and reach Delhi at 3.45 pm.

Officials said the new connection will further enhance accessibility to Arunachal Pradesh and meet the rising travel demand to the frontier state.

Welcoming the move, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the service will boost tourism, trade and connectivity, opening greater opportunities for the state and easing travel for citizens.

It is expected to significantly improve accessibility to Arunachal Pradesh, strengthening the state's link with the national capital and beyond, he said.

"Delighted to share that IndiGo Airlines is introducing additional daily, non-stop flights between Delhi and Itanagar, starting 17th September 2025. This new connection will further boost tourism, trade, and connectivity for Arunachal Pradesh," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also welcomed the decision, describing it as a step to bring the frontier state closer to the rest of the country.

"Air connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh is set to strengthen further with IndiGo launching additional daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Itanagar from 17 September 2025. This improved linkage will boost tourism, facilitate trade, and create new opportunities for our people, while bringing our state closer to the rest of the country," Mein said in a social media post.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

IndiGo Delhi Itanagar Flight Pema Khandu
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Did PM Modi really avoid Trump’s calls? Ex-foreign secretary prescribes ‘dollop of Himalayan salt’

Nirupama Menon Rao calls out German newspaper’s claim as unlikely to be true – ‘even if the Trump-Modi bromance has hit a wall’ – as scepticism grows
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, LoP in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI (ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, state party President Rajesh Ram during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Bihar.
Quote left Quote right

Is the deletion of names of 65 lakh people not worse than terrorism?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT