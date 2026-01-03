IndiGo strengthens Puducherry connectivity with 14 weekly flights to Bengaluru and Hyderabad

IndiGo has enhanced its services in neighbouring Puducherry, operating 14 flights a week and boosting regional connectivity, the airline said on Saturday.

“The enhanced air connectivity has supported Puducherry's development across multiple sectors. Improved access to Bengaluru and Hyderabad has enabled residents to travel more efficiently for specialised healthcare and higher education,” IndiGo added.

The airline began operations from Puducherry on December 20, 2024, marking one year of service to the Union Territory. “As of December 2025, it operates 14 flights per week from Puducherry connecting the city with Bengaluru and Hyderabad,” the press release said on Saturday.

IndiGo also highlighted the broader benefits of its services, noting, “The air service has also enabled onward connectivity for passengers from Puducherry travelling across India and also to overseas destinations.”

Over the past year, the airline’s operations have provided “regular and reliable air connectivity from Puducherry, addressing travel needs in a region where scheduled air services were limited.”

The release further pointed out that “the introduction of consistent commercial flights has improved accessibility and brought greater ease to air travel for residents, students, professionals and tourists.”