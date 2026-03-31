IndiGo announces appointment of former British Airways chief William Walsh as new CEO

India’s largest airline IndiGo on Tuesday appointed former British Airways chief William Walsh as its new CEO, weeks after the abrupt departure of Pieter Elbers.

Walsh, an airline industry veteran and current Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), will take charge subject to regulatory approvals. IndiGo said his tenure at IATA ends on July 31 and he is expected to join the airline no later than August 3.

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The leadership change comes less than three weeks after Elbers’ sudden exit, marking a key transition phase for the carrier as it looks to scale up operations.

Walsh, popularly known as Willie, has previously served as CEO of British Airways and IAG (International Airlines Group), which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Level and Vueling.

"As we enter a new phase of transformation and growth, I am delighted to welcome Willie to IndiGo.

"He is an iconic and accomplished aviation leader, and brings a rare combination of global perspective, operational expertise of having built strong customer-focused airlines, deep industry experience and a values-driven leadership, making him exceptionally suited to lead IndiGo at this pivotal cusp of growth," IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia said.