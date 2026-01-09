MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 09 January 2026

India’s forex reserves fall by $9.8 billion to $686.8 billion: RBI

This came after a rise of $3.293 billion in the previous week, when the reserves had climbed to $696.61 billion

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 09.01.26, 05:49 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

India’s foreign exchange reserves declined sharply in the first reporting week of the year, reflecting pressures across key components of the country’s external buffer.

The reserves fell by $9.809 billion to $686.801 billion in the week ended January 2, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday. This came after a rise of $3.293 billion in the previous week, when the reserves had climbed to $696.61 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), which form the largest share of the reserves, saw the biggest fall. For the week ended January 2, FCAs decreased by $7.622 billion to $551.99 billion, RBI data showed.

Also Read

“Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.”

Gold holdings also registered a decline during the week. The value of gold reserves dropped by $2.058 billion to $111.262 billion, according to the central bank.

Other components of the reserves showed marginal movement. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $25 million to $18.778 billion, the RBI said. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also fell, dropping by $105 million to $4.771 billion in the reporting week.

RELATED TOPICS

Foreign Currency Assets Dollars
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Amid Modi govt’s ‘Goldilocks’ claims, ex-adviser warns: Not obvious that economy recovering

As BJP celebrates 7.4% GDP growth estimate, economist Arvind Subramanian says, ‘We should read that figure cautiously’
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

India-Pakistan was ready to go at it big. I got that one stopped. Eight planes were shot down

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT