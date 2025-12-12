MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 12 December 2025

Mercedes-Benz India to raise vehicle prices by up to 2% from January over forex pressure

The currency environment has created substantial cost pressures across the supply chain, affecting both imported components for local assembly, as well as import of CBU (completely built vehicles)

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 12.12.25, 03:12 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Mercedes-Benz India on Friday announced it will increase vehicle prices by up to 2 per cent starting January, citing the weakening of the Indian rupee against the Euro.

The luxury carmaker said the price revision, capped at 2 per cent, reflects persistent forex pressures that have shaped the luxury automotive segment throughout 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Currency headwinds have persisted longer than we anticipated this year, with the Euro consistently trading over the Rs 100 mark. This prolonged volatility affects every aspect of our operations, from imported components for local production to completely built units," Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer said.

The Pune-based company explained that the currency situation has triggered substantial cost pressures across its supply chain, impacting both imported components for domestic assembly and the import of completely built units (CBUs).

Despite its robust localisation strategy, which has absorbed most of the rising costs, the automaker said a selective price adjustment has become necessary to sustain operations.

Rising input costs, commodity prices, and logistics expenses, coupled with broader inflationary pressures, have significantly strained the company’s bottom line, necessitating the move, it added.

"Thanks to RBI's continuous repo rate reduction, enabling Mercedes-Benz Financial Services to pass on the benefits to end customers, thereby mitigating the price increase effect to a large extent," Iyer stated.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, BMW India indicated it is also considering a vehicle price hike from January in response to the rupee’s weakening against the Euro.

RELATED TOPICS

Mercedes Benz
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

What one airline’s meltdown reveals about India’s economy

A tangle of problems at IndiGo, the dominant carrier, resulted in gridlocked airports across the country. Worse, it was the symptom of an even bigger problem
Quote left Quote right

Open use of a banned substance inside the Lok Sabha undermined dignity of the House

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT