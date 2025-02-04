India pays $37.64 million to United Nations Regular Budget for 2025, joins 35 member states

India has paid USD 37.64 million dollars to the United Nations Regular Budget for 2025, joining the "honour roll" of 35 member states who have paid their regular budget assessments in full and on time to the UN.

According to the UN Committee on Contributions, as of January 31 2025, thirty-five member states have paid their regular budget assessments in full within the 30-day due period specified in UN financial regulations.

India contributed USD 37.64 million to the 2025 United Nations Regular Budget and made the payment on January 31, 2025.

Naming the countries making it to the “honour roll” of member states who have paid their regular budget assessments in full, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Monday at the daily press briefing that "we thank our friends in India.” India has consistently been among the countries to pay its contributions to the UN budget on time and in full.

Last week, UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang, who will be visiting India February 4-8, had said in an interview with PTI that India “continues to fulfil its obligation as a member state of the UN by paying its dues in full and on time.”

