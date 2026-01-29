Economic survey calls for age-based access to online platforms to curb digital addiction

The government’s Economic Survey, taking cues from discussions on social media access for children, on Thursday suggested that age-based access to online platforms should be considered while reducing reliance on online teaching to prevent digital addiction.

The survey, tabled in Parliament, emphasised that schools have a critical role in shaping digital habits and recommended promoting simpler devices for children to access educational content, limiting their exposure to harmful material.

"Policies on age-based access limits may be considered, as younger users are more vulnerable to compulsive use and harmful content. Platforms should be made responsible for enforcing age verification and age-appropriate defaults, particularly for social media, gambling apps, auto-play features, and targeted advertising," the survey said.

It added that online platforms should ensure age verification and simpler devices should be used for educational content with safeguards to address rising digital addiction.

"Schools play a critical role in shaping digital habits and should introduce a Digital Wellness Curriculum covering screentime literacy, cyber safety, and mental health awareness… Dependence on online teaching tools, which expanded during Covid-19, should be reduced in favour of offline engagement," the survey said.

The Economic Survey 2025-26 flagged digital addiction as a growing problem affecting the mental health of youth and adults. It highlighted the need to educate families to promote screen-time limits, device-free hours, and shared offline activities.

The Survey recommended conducting parental workshops through schools and community centres to train guardians in setting healthy boundaries, recognising signs of addiction, and using parental control tools effectively.

"Promoting simpler devices for children, such as basic phones or education-only tablets, along with enforced usage limits and content filters, can further reduce exposure to harmful material, including violent, sexual, or gambling-related content," it said.

Network-level safeguards, such as interventions by internet service providers, were also suggested. These could include family data plans with differentiated quotas for educational versus recreational apps and default blocking of high-risk categories, with opt-in overrides available to guardians.

The Survey cited measures taken by countries including Australia, China, and South Korea and recommended several interventions alongside ongoing government efforts.

Highlighting the impact of digital addiction, the Survey noted its adverse effects on academic performance, workplace productivity, and mental health among youth and adults.

"Social media addiction is strongly associated with anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and cyberbullying stress, with multiple Indian and global studies confirming its high prevalence among those aged 15-24," it said.

It added that compulsive scrolling and social comparison are linked to anxiety and depressive symptoms. The World Health Organisation has included Gaming Disorder in its International Classification of Diseases (ICD).

WHO defines Gaming Disorder as a pattern of gaming behaviour, "digital-gaming" or "video-gaming", characterised by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences.

The survey said "Gaming Disorder" shows evidence of causing sleep disruption, aggression, social withdrawal, and depression, with adolescent populations especially vulnerable. Online gambling and real money gaming present evidence of harm, including financial stress, depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation, the Survey said.

"Finally, streaming and short video compulsion carry evidence linking binge-watching and endless video loops to poor sleep hygiene, reduced concentration, and heightened stress. Together, these findings underscore the multifaceted nature of digital addiction and its significant impact on mental health," the survey added.