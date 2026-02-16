IATA warns Mumbai cargo halt could disrupt operations amid airport upgrade plan

Global airlines' body IATA on Monday expressed concern over Mumbai airport's plan to temporarily halt cargo aircraft movement at the facility from August this year for carrying out an infrastructure upgrade.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that it took up the matter with the Adani group-operated Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) in January this year, requesting for a clarification, but has not yet received a response.

"We are concerned about the impact on operations at Mumbai airport, particularly cargo. Effective engagement by MIAL with industry stakeholders is critical," IATA said in its statement on Monday.

The airlines body said it wrote to MIAL requesting clarification as well as compliance with MoCA's guidelines and the Worldwide Airport Slot Board's (WASB) best practices.

"We have yet to receive a response from MIAL," it said.

The latest statement follows MIAL's letter dated February 9 this year, addressed to airlines, in which the airport operator reiterated its plan to temporarily suspend freight operations during the taxiway construction works.

Last December, MAIL informed the airlines about its plans to shut freighter aircraft movement from August 2026 to May 31, 2027, for the reconstruction work at an apron that is used by the cargo aircraft.

It said that the suspension of cargo plane operation was necessitated on account of operational safety and capacity constraints arising from factors, including restricted aircraft movements due to simultaneous taxiway construction activities in close proximity to active airside movement areas, increased safety risk from mixed passenger and freighter movements under constrained airside and inability to maintain an acceptable operation timeline during peak hours.

As part of the upcoming development programme, the Mumbai airport will undertake a series of critical airside and landside infrastructure enhancements intended to support future operational growth.

These works include rehabilitation and strengthening of key airside pavements, optimisation of aircraft movement areas, and redevelopment of certain cargo-adjacent facilities along with demolition of critical parts of the existing cargo terminal, the airport operator said.

"Due to these constraints, and after extensive evaluation of all potential alternatives, we regret to inform you that cargo operations with dedicated freight aircraft will need to be temporarily suspended for the duration of the infrastructure upgrade program, effective August 2026 through May 31, 2027," the airport operator stated in the communication.

MIAL further said that Apron G at the facility continues to remain suitable for operational use, with an estimated service life of four years subject to routine inspection, maintenance, and engineering oversight.

"Based on the pavement condition review and PCR results, Apron G continues to remain suitable for operational use, with an estimated residual service life of approximately four years. Continued utilization shall be subject to routine inspection, maintenance, and engineering oversight in accordance with standard airside pavement management practices," it said.

