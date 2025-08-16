'Desperate attempt to claim credit': Govt slams Cong for ‘hypocrisy’ over GST, says party absent during rollout

The government on Saturday lashed out at the Opposition Congress for attempting to take credit for the biggest GST reforms, saying the party was not even present when the landmark one-nation, one-tax was passed, and its statements now smack of hypocrisy.

Recalling the history of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout, top government sources said the Congress party when it came to power at the Centre in 2004 had the economy in the “pink of health” but it still could not convince the states to come together for GST as their leaders lacked “statesmanship”.

"The Congress party is now desperate to take credit for our pro-poor, pro-middle class, and pro-MSME plan to slash tax rates and slabs. This is typical of Congress which has an approach of being obstructionist and is against the common man," the source said.

