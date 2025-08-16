MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 16 August 2025

'Desperate attempt to claim credit': Govt slams Cong for ‘hypocrisy’ over GST, says party absent during rollout

'This is typical of Congress which has an approach of being obstructionist and is against the common man,' a government source said

PTI Published 16.08.25, 08:38 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

The government on Saturday lashed out at the Opposition Congress for attempting to take credit for the biggest GST reforms, saying the party was not even present when the landmark one-nation, one-tax was passed, and its statements now smack of hypocrisy.

Recalling the history of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout, top government sources said the Congress party when it came to power at the Centre in 2004 had the economy in the “pink of health” but it still could not convince the states to come together for GST as their leaders lacked “statesmanship”.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Congress party is now desperate to take credit for our pro-poor, pro-middle class, and pro-MSME plan to slash tax rates and slabs. This is typical of Congress which has an approach of being obstructionist and is against the common man," the source said.

Also Read

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Government Congress
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Cong fumes at NCERT module, blames Hindu Mahasabha, Muslim League for Partition

Pawan Khera says ‘burn the book’ if it does not include 1938, 1940 and 1942, highlights Hindu Mahasabha declaring before Jinnah that ‘Hindus and Muslims cannot live in one country’
Kangana Ranaut
Quote left Quote right

If you get pregnant tomorrow during a live-in relationship, who is going to take care of you?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT