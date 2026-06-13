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regular-article-logo Saturday, 13 June 2026

Beer sales in Delhi rise nearly 10% in May, national brands regain market share

The data further showed that share of other brands, including lesser-known labels and imports from Nepal and Bhutan, declined to 46% this year from 62% in May 2024

PTI Published 13.06.26, 02:23 PM
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Beer sales in Delhi rose nearly 10 per cent in May this year compared to the same period last year, driven by the return of popular national brands on retail shelves, according to excise department officials.

According to data, the share of well-known national beer brands increased to 54 per cent in May this year, up from 24 per cent in May 2025. In 2024, their share stood at 38 per cent.

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The data further showed that the share of other brands, including lesser-known labels and imports from Nepal and Bhutan, declined to 46 per cent this year from 62 per cent in May 2024.

"The beer sales have also seen around 10 per cent increase this May, in comparison to the previous year of the same period. In May last year, 10,10,524 cases of beer were sold, while this year, it has increased to 11,12,761 cases," an official document said.

Of this, national brands accounted for 5,96,351 cases this May, compared to 2,47,143 cases in the corresponding period last year.

The data also shows that draught beer sales remain largely concentrated in restaurants and clubs. A total of 1,521 cases of draught beer were sold in May, of which 1,365 were by restaurants, 126 by clubs, and 30 by Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) vends.

"Last year, there was an issue regarding brand pushing raised by the industry, the excise department has been monitoring the situation. We also conduct surprise inspections to keep a tab," a government official said.

The officials said that May and June are the peak season for beer consumption as customers look for chilled drinks due to rising temperatures.

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