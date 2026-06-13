Is Kolkata buying rotten eggs with fresh gusto? We investigate the ‘trend’

Fresh eggs are for breakfast. But in Kolkata, rotten eggs, too, are having a moment of their own. But what are people really buying them for?

Across Kolkata, many traders shared that customers have recently been enquiring about rotten eggs. While some sellers dismiss it as curiosity fuelled by recent headlines, others say they have noticed actual purchases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once destined for fish feed, it is now being enquired in markets from Behala to Jadavpur and Sealdah. To understand the buzz, My Kolkata spoke to wholesalers.

At Behala Chowrasta Bazaar, one wholesaler broke into a smile when asked, “Dada, pocha dim rakho?” [Do you have rotten eggs?]

“I don't keep rotten eggs. But given the current situation in Bengal, whenever someone comes to buy a crate of eggs, we jokingly ask whether they plan to eat them or throw them at someone,” he said.

Since the change of government in Bengal from green to saffron, eggs have become a non-lethal weapon to demonstrate dissent.

The first widely discussed incident involved Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who was targeted with eggs during a protest in Sonarpur. Since then, similar incidents involving other Trinamool leaders and public representatives have kept the egg the key ingredient.

Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was targeted with eggs during a protest in Sonarpur PTI

At Sambhu Egg Shop in Jadavpur, one trader recalled an unusual customer. "About a week ago, a customer bought an entire crate of rotten eggs. I charged him around Rs 200. I have no idea what he intended to do with them but he paid the amount and left.”

But if that purchase was politically motivated, the trader could not say. Nor could most of the sellers My Kolkata spoke to.

According to traders, rotten eggs are bought for feeding fish or making shampoo. Many sellers said that customers take them home for some kind of ‘neurotherapy’.

"Rotten eggs are not usually available in bulk at neighbourhood markets. If someone wants in large quantities, they will find them at Sealdah's dim potti. People buy them for various reasons, including fish feed," said Kesto Pal, an egg seller near Airport 2.5 Gate Bazaar.

Rotten eggs aren’t cheap. While a fresh egg costs Rs 6 to 7 per piece, in Keshtopur, traders quoted around Rs 5 for a rotten one. In Tollygunge, the price was closer to Rs 3 and in Behala, some sellers quoted rates as high as Rs 10 per egg.

Price of rotten eggs have increased in several parts of Kolkata

Bengal is currently experiencing higher egg prices and tighter supplies but that has little to do with the political scenario. The traders say the shortage is because of the summer heat.

"The current shortage has more to do with the weather. In this heat, hens are eating less and laying fewer eggs. That's what is affecting supply," said Pal.

But from eggs why did people shift to throwing rotten eggs? The reason is quite vindictive.

"The smell is terrible. If a rotten egg bursts on your clothes, getting rid of the odour is not easy. You may have to wash the garment several times," said Naresh Shaw, a grocery shop owner in Behala.