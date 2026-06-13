Police issue fresh summons to Bengal ex-sports minister Aroop Biswas in Messi event chaos case

Police have issued a fresh notice to former Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas, directing him to appear before investigators within 48 hours for questioning in connection with the chaos at the Lionel Messi event held at Salt Lake Stadium in December.

Biswas had earlier failed to comply with two summons issued by the Bidhannagar Police, which had asked him to appear for questioning in the case. He had sought additional time for appearance, citing personal reasons, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the third notice was served at the registered address of the former minister.

The development comes after the Calcutta High Court granted Biswas protection from coercive action until August 17, while directing that he must appear before the investigating agency whenever a notice is issued, provided it is served at least 48 hours in advance.

The case originates from an FIR filed by event organiser Shatadru Dutta, who has accused the former minister of black-marketing tickets, extortion, criminal intimidation and cheating in connection with the high-profile football event held in December 2025.

The event at Salt Lake Stadium on December 13, 2025, descended into chaos after a large number of people allegedly entered the venue without valid access, resulting in security breaches and severe crowd disorder.

Several spectators who had purchased expensive tickets complained that they were unable to properly see Messi or enjoy the programme due to overcrowding and poor management.

Messi exited the stadium shortly amid the commotion, after which sections of agitated spectators reportedly vandalised parts of the venue.

The incident triggered a political controversy at the time, with opposition leaders and critics raising questions over alleged lapses in planning and crowd management, pointing to then sports minister Aroop Biswas.

Dutta was later arrested and remained in custody for 37 days before being granted bail. After his release, he accused Biswas of being responsible for the collapse of the event and the financial losses suffered by organisers.