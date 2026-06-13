MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 13 June 2026

Police issue fresh summons to Bengal ex-sports minister Aroop Biswas in Messi event chaos case

Biswas had not complied with two notices sent by the Bidhannagar police earlier to appear before it for questioning in the case

PTI Published 13.06.26, 02:50 PM
Aroop Biswas with Messi at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13, 2025.

Aroop Biswas with Messi at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13, 2025. File picture

Police have issued a fresh notice to former Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas, directing him to appear before investigators within 48 hours for questioning in connection with the chaos at the Lionel Messi event held at Salt Lake Stadium in December.

Biswas had earlier failed to comply with two summons issued by the Bidhannagar Police, which had asked him to appear for questioning in the case. He had sought additional time for appearance, citing personal reasons, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the third notice was served at the registered address of the former minister.

The development comes after the Calcutta High Court granted Biswas protection from coercive action until August 17, while directing that he must appear before the investigating agency whenever a notice is issued, provided it is served at least 48 hours in advance.

The case originates from an FIR filed by event organiser Shatadru Dutta, who has accused the former minister of black-marketing tickets, extortion, criminal intimidation and cheating in connection with the high-profile football event held in December 2025.

The event at Salt Lake Stadium on December 13, 2025, descended into chaos after a large number of people allegedly entered the venue without valid access, resulting in security breaches and severe crowd disorder.

Several spectators who had purchased expensive tickets complained that they were unable to properly see Messi or enjoy the programme due to overcrowding and poor management.

Messi exited the stadium shortly amid the commotion, after which sections of agitated spectators reportedly vandalised parts of the venue.

The incident triggered a political controversy at the time, with opposition leaders and critics raising questions over alleged lapses in planning and crowd management, pointing to then sports minister Aroop Biswas.

Dutta was later arrested and remained in custody for 37 days before being granted bail. After his release, he accused Biswas of being responsible for the collapse of the event and the financial losses suffered by organisers.

RELATED TOPICS

Lionel Messi Aroop Biswas
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata’s iPhone parts factory contaminated farm water: Tamil Nadu pollution regulator

Tata Electronics – which says it is ‘in full compliance’ – is central to Apple's push to diversify iPhone production beyond China and is the second-biggest supplier to Apple in South Asia after Taiwan's Foxconn
FILE PHOTO: Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

US President's accusation against Iran regarding an Indian vessel is simply baseless

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT