AI171 crash probe continues a year on, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau says evidence under review

A year after one of India’s worst aviation disasters, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has issued an interim statement on the ongoing investigation into the AI171 crash, saying that evidence collected from multiple sources is undergoing comprehensive and integrated analysis.

“The evidence gathered and the results of various examinations are currently being analysed in a comprehensive and integrated manner. Additional technical evaluations and specialist examinations, wherever considered necessary, will continue to be undertaken to ensure that all findings and conclusions are supported by verified evidence and sound scientific analysis,” the AAIB said in a statement.

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Providing an update on the investigation over the past year, the bureau said its team had conducted an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors linked to the accident.

The exercise was supported by accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject matter experts from relevant organisations.