MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 13 June 2026

AI171 crash probe continues a year on, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau says evidence under review

The bureau said its team had conducted an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors linked to the accident

Our Bureau Published 13.06.26, 11:25 AM
A family member of a victim in Ahmedabad on Friday during the first anniversary of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash.

A family member of a victim in Ahmedabad on Friday during the first anniversary of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash. Reuters

A year after one of India’s worst aviation disasters, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has issued an interim statement on the ongoing investigation into the AI171 crash, saying that evidence collected from multiple sources is undergoing comprehensive and integrated analysis.

“The evidence gathered and the results of various examinations are currently being analysed in a comprehensive and integrated manner. Additional technical evaluations and specialist examinations, wherever considered necessary, will continue to be undertaken to ensure that all findings and conclusions are supported by verified evidence and sound scientific analysis,” the AAIB said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Providing an update on the investigation over the past year, the bureau said its team had conducted an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors linked to the accident.

The exercise was supported by accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject matter experts from relevant organisations.

RELATED TOPICS

Air India Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Crude oil prices sink, India eyes relief from soaring fuel costs as Trump says Iran deal near

A US breakthrough with Iran could cut India’s oil bill, reduce inflation and boost growth
Suvendu Adhikari addresses a news conference at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on Friday.
Quote left Quote right

Hawkers can move to unused markets and spaces... people have right to walk on pavements

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT