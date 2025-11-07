Delhi airport technical glitch: Over 800 flights delayed, operations hit across airlines

Delhi airport, the country's busiest airport, plunged into chaos on Friday as more than 800 domestic as well as international flights were delayed due to technical problems with the air traffic control system, sources said.

All airline operations at the airport have been impacted and authorities are working to fix the issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sources said airlines have cancelled at least around 20 flights.

Also Read Scores of AI flights delayed across airports after network glitch hits check-in systems

IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air said there are delays in their flights at the Delhi airport due to the issues with the air traffic control system.

The national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's busiest airport, handles more than 1,500 flight movements daily.

Airports Authority of India (AAI), in a post on X at 10:08 am, said flight operations at the Delhi airport are facing delays due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports air traffic control data.

The state-owned AAI, which provides air traffic control and navigation services, said technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest.

The sources said the air traffic control system had faced issues intermittently in the last two days and the technical issue started to impact the system significantly from around 5.45 am.

"All airline operations at Delhi Airport are currently delayed. Concerned authorities are working on resolving the issue at the earliest," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 1:42 pm.

DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) also said flight operations have been disrupted due to an ongoing technical issue with the AMSS that supports air traffic control flight planning process.

Information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that over 800 flights have been delayed at the airport and the delay for departing flights is around 50 minutes at the Delhi airport. The count of flights include arrivals as well as departures.

According to the sources, there were long queues near boarding gates and hundreds of passengers were waiting inside the airport terminals for flight updates.

The sources said air traffic controllers are unable to get flight plans automatically due to the technical issues.

There are some issues with the AMSS that provides the information for the Auto Track System, which gives the flight plans, one of the sources said.

With the system issues continuing, air traffic controllers are preparing the flight plans manually with available data, which is a time-consuming process and as a result, many flights are getting delayed, the sources said.

They also said the issues are also causing air traffic congestion at the airport and authorities are working to fix the problems.

"Due to an ongoing technical issue with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) that supports Air Traffic Control data, flights across all airlines at #DelhiAirport and some other airports in the northern region are currently experiencing delays," IndiGo said in a post on X.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.