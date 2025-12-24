Shankh Air eyes Q1 2026 launch; Al Hind Air, FlyExpress get government clearance

Shankh Air, which has received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the civil aviation ministry, plans to start services in the first quarter of 2026.

In a statement on Wednesday, Shankh Aviation said its aircraft are currently undergoing technical reviews and are being readied for delivery to India. Uttar Pradesh-based Shankh Aviation will be operating Shankh Air.

Shank Aviation Chairman and Managing Director Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma met Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday and briefed him on the airline’s plans. According to Vishwakarma, the airline plans to launch its flight services around the first quarter of 2026.

He also said the company aims to scale up its fleet to 20–25 aircraft over the next two to three years.

The minister assured full cooperation from the ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ensure that necessary procedures are completed in a time-bound manner, enabling the airline to begin operations smoothly, as per the statement.

Al Hind Air, FlyExpress receive NOCs

Two new airlines — Al Hind Air and FlyExpress — are set to take to the skies, with the carriers receiving their no objection certificates from the civil aviation ministry. Al Hind Air is being promoted by the Kerala-based alhind Group.

"Over the last one week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies- Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress. While Shankh Air has already got the NOC from the Ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs this week," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said in a post on X on Tuesday.

According to him, it has been the endeavour of the ministry to encourage more airlines in Indian aviation which is amongst the fastest growing aviation markets.

Focus on competition and regional connectivity

The ministry is keen to have more airline operators in the country, which is one of the world’s fastest growing domestic civil aviation markets.

Schemes like UDAN have enabled smaller carriers such as Star Air, IndiaOne Air and Fly91 to play an important role in regional connectivity within the country, and there is more scope for further growth, the minister added.

Currently, there are nine operational scheduled domestic carriers in the country. Fly Big, a regional airline, suspended scheduled flights in October.

IndiGo and the Air India Group — Air India and Air India Express — together account for over 90 per cent of the domestic market share. Concerns about an apparent duopoly in the fast-growing domestic airlines industry were amplified this month following massive operational disruptions at IndiGo, which has a market share of more than 65 per cent.

Apart from Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and state-owned Alliance Air, other scheduled carriers include Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Star Air, Fly91 and IndiaOne Air, according to the latest DGCA data.

In recent years, several airlines, including Go First and Jet Airways, stopped flying amid mounting debt woes.