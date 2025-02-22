Chennai-bound private carrier from Hyderabad makes emergency landing following onboard health issue

A private carrier from Hyderabad made an "emergency landing" here after a passenger suffered a health issue on Saturday, officials at the city airport said.

A male passenger onboard the Chennai-bound flight complained of uneasiness, following which pilots sought for an emergency landing, they said.

Upon landing, a medical team rushed to attend the passenger and he was presently being treated, they said without divulging more details.

As per laid down protocol, no flight movement--both inbound and the departing, was allowed for a brief while to give priority to the said carrier to make the emergency landing, they added.

Subsequent flight movement was also not affected.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.