MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 22 February 2025

Chennai-bound private carrier from Hyderabad makes emergency landing following onboard health issue

Upon landing, a medical team rushed to attend the passenger and he was presently being treated, officials said without divulging more details

PTI Published 22.02.25, 02:10 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A private carrier from Hyderabad made an "emergency landing" here after a passenger suffered a health issue on Saturday, officials at the city airport said.

A male passenger onboard the Chennai-bound flight complained of uneasiness, following which pilots sought for an emergency landing, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon landing, a medical team rushed to attend the passenger and he was presently being treated, they said without divulging more details.

As per laid down protocol, no flight movement--both inbound and the departing, was allowed for a brief while to give priority to the said carrier to make the emergency landing, they added.

Subsequent flight movement was also not affected.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Emergency Landing
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘$21 million going to my friend PM Modi’: Donald Trump mentions USAID fund again

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared Trump's remarks in a social media post and took a swipe at the Opposition
Sunil Gavaskar; Virat Kohli
Quote left Quote right

If [Kohli is] getting out to same kind of bowling, then you know, there is a bit of concern

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT