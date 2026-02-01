Budget 2026 opens equity investment route for persons residing outside India, raises limit to 10%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday outlined a set of proposals in the Union Budget 2026–27 aimed at widening investment access, strengthening financial markets and expanding infrastructure and tourism-related initiatives.

She said individual persons residing outside India (PROI) will be permitted to make equity investments in listed Indian companies through a portfolio investment scheme.

Sitharaman also proposed raising the investment limit for PROIs to 10 per cent from the existing 5 per cent. In addition, she said a framework will be created to provide suitable access to funds and derivatives on corporate bond indices.

On urban development, the finance minister said the government will continue to focus on building infrastructure in cities with a population of over five lakh, signalling sustained spending in large urban centres.

Presenting the Budget, Sitharaman also announced plans to upgrade the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

She added that the country’s telescope infrastructure will be upgraded to support work in astrophysics and astronomy. Tourism and skill development featured prominently in the proposals.

The government will launch a pilot scheme to upgrade the skills of 10,000 guides across 20 iconic tourist sites. Sitharaman said India has the potential to offer a world-class experience in mountaineering.

She further said the Centre will develop ecologically sustainable trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir, linking tourism development with environmental considerations.

Together, the proposals reflect the government’s intent to broaden participation in financial markets while continuing investments in urban infrastructure, science, culture and tourism in the coming financial year.