Electronics manufacturing stocks rise up to 6% after Budget proposes Rs 40,000 crore outlay

Shares of listed electronic manufacturing companies moved higher on Sunday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a sharp increase in government spending on the sector in the Union Budget for 2026–27.

The stock of Syrma SGS Technology jumped 5.95 per cent to Rs 806.35 on the BSE. Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd rose 4.21 per cent to Rs 10,885, while Kaynes Technology India gained 3.82 per cent to Rs 3,608.90.

ADVERTISEMENT

PG Electroplast advanced 2.59 per cent to Rs 561.75, DCX Systems climbed 2.06 per cent to Rs 180.95, and Cyient DLM edged up 1.04 per cent to Rs 379.70.

The rally followed Sitharaman’s announcement that the outlay for electronics manufacturing would be increased to Rs 40,000 crore in 2026–27.

Presenting the Budget, she also said high-tech tool rooms will be established at two locations to support capital goods manufacturing.

The proposals come as the government continues to push domestic electronics production across segments, from mobile phones to semiconductors. Over the past decade, the scale of manufacturing has expanded rapidly.

The mobile manufacturing segment alone has seen a nearly 30-fold rise in production value, growing from Rs 18,000 crore in FY15 to Rs 5.45 lakh crore in FY25. Exports have followed a similar trajectory.

iPhone exports from India touched Rs 2.03 lakh crore in 2025, almost double the Rs 1.1 lakh crore Apple exported in the calendar year 2024.

Overall mobile phone production in the country is expected to reach about Rs 6.76 lakh crore by the end of the current financial year, including exports of over USD 30 billion, or around Rs 2.7 lakh crore.

The semiconductor segment has also begun to take shape. As of August 2025, 10 semiconductor manufacturing and packaging projects have been approved across six states, with cumulative investments of about Rs 1.6 lakh crore.