Biocon eyes top spot as insulin supplier amid shifting global diabetes market

Drugmaker Biocon Ltd is aiming to become the world’s top supplier of insulin in the coming years, the company’s co-founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, by capturing the growing demand for the critical drug while Big Pharma shifts its focus to other medicines.

“In five years, we could be the number one insulin company in the world,” the 73-year-old pharma billionaire and Biocon executive chairperson said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Latitude with Haslinda Amin. “We are one of the few companies globally that has the scale to address that opportunity.”

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Biocon makes generic drugs and biosimilars, which are biological medicines that are highly similar to brand-name drugs and typically sold for lower prices. The Bengaluru-based company is currently the third-largest insulin supplier by volume globally, and has invested “big time” in ramping up production capacity, Mazumdar-Shaw said.

Biocon’s latest ambitions outline the shifting dynamics of the $30-billion global insulin market, as the biggest players are increasingly redirecting resources toward next-generation metabolic medicines such as the glucagon-like peptides, or GLP-1s.

Pharmaceutical giants Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, whose growth was powered by insulin sales for decades, are now doubling down on other diabetes and weight-loss drugs that generate higher growth and profits.

More than 830 million people around the world live with diabetes, and millions depend on insulin therapy to manage the disease. In India, an estimated 77 million people above the age of 18 years are suffering from diabetes (type 2) and nearly 25 million are prediabetics (at a higher risk of developing diabetes in near future), according to World Health Organisation (WHO).

Demand is expected to rise as diabetes prevalence increases across emerging markets in Asia, Africa and Latin America, where access to affordable drugs remains uneven. Advocates worry that patients who depend on older insulin therapies are being left behind in the industry’s race to dominate next-gen markets.

The current situation is a “windfall for me because I’m able to now fill in that gap and my insulin business has just taken off,” she said, adding that the firm is looking to add capacity by building partnerships across the world, including companies that have pen and cartridge facilities.

Mazumdar-Shaw set up Biocon in 1978 as an industrial enzymes producer in a joint venture with an Irish company. Today, the Indian giant has a market capitalisation of more than $7 billion.