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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 June 2026

Change of guard at BigBasket as Amazon veteran Amit Nanda takes CEO role

Our Bureau Published 17.06.26, 06:13 AM
BigBasket CEO Amit Nanda

Hari Menon Sourced by the Telegraph

Hari Menon, co-founder, BigBasket, has stepped down from his position as chief executive officer (CEO), the company announced on June 16. Amit Nanda, director of selling partner services at e-commerce major Amazon, will be taking over as CEO after spending over 11 years with the tech titan.

BigBasket founders Hari Menon and Vipul Parekh will continue on the board and mentor the new leadership.

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Menon said, “Having built BigBasket from its inception to its current position as one of India’s most trusted consumer platforms, I am delighted to welcome Amit as CEO. His deep understanding of consumers, strong track record of building and scaling businesses and extensive experience across e-commerce and consumer sectors make him uniquely positioned to lead BigBasket for its journey ahead.”

Nanda will join the Tata-backed ​grocery giant after more than 11 years at Amazon India. The move comes as India’s fast-growing quick-commerce sector has become an $11.5 billion market within five years.

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