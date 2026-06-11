TCS partners with Anthropic to accelerate enterprise AI adoption, train 50,000 employees on Claude

IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced a global partnership with Anthropic to help enterprises accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) at scale, while equipping 50,000 employees with access to Anthropic's Claude AI models.

Under the partnership, TCS will establish a dedicated business unit focused on building industry-specific AI solutions and expanding expertise around Anthropic's Claude family of AI models through early access to the technology, according to a regulatory filing.

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As part of the initiative, TCS will provide enterprise-wide access to Claude for 50,000 associates across key functions including engineering, finance, legal, marketing and sales.

The companies will jointly develop and market AI-powered solutions and services across multiple industries, including highly regulated sectors such as financial services, public services, life sciences, healthcare, aviation, telecom and medtech.

"Together, they will co-innovate solutions for domain-specific workflows, modernisation, and customer experience transformation, backed by TCS' consulting, engineering, and managed services capabilities," the filing said.

Anthropic Co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei said the collaboration reinforces the company's commitment to India, which has emerged as its second-largest market globally.

TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan said the partnership would enable customers to move AI projects into production more quickly, particularly in sectors where trust, resilience and regulatory compliance are critical requirements.

The alliance comes as enterprises worldwide increase investments in generative AI technologies and seek industry-focused solutions that can be deployed securely while meeting evolving regulatory standards.