Axis Bank and Tesla announces partnership, rolls out custom auto loans for EV buyers in India

Axis Bank on Tuesday announced that it has become a preferred financing partner for Tesla in India, marking a significant move aimed at supporting the country’s growing electric vehicle (EV) market.

Axis Bank will offer tailored financing solutions designed specifically for Tesla customers, along with a differentiated and streamlined customer experience.

The bank said the partnership reflects its commitment to accelerating electric mobility in India by providing innovative, customer-centric financial products that make sustainable transportation more accessible.

The financing program will be rolled out across the country, covering major metropolitan cities as well as emerging EV hubs.

Axis Bank said the offering is designed to simplify the vehicle purchase by reducing entry barriers and ensuring a smooth onboarding process.

The initiative aims to make owning a Tesla vehicle easier through structured loan options.

Customers will have access to customised repayment schemes tailored to individual cash flow requirements. The bank is also offering extended loan tenures of up to 10 years, a move expected to lower monthly installments and improve affordability for high-value EV purchases.

The entire process will be digital, with faster loan sanction turnaround times.

Munish Sharda, executive director at Axis Bank, said the partnership aligns with the bank’s strategy to support India’s transition to cleaner mobility.

“As electric mobility gains momentum in India, Axis Bank is proud to collaborate with Tesla to help accelerate this transition. Through this collaboration, we are bringing together world-class electric vehicles with innovative, tailored financing solutions and seamless customer engagement.

This makes it easier for customers to adopt sustainable mobility without compromising on convenience or flexibility. This initiative reflects our continued focus on responsible banking and future-ready solutions,” Sharda said.

Tesla opened its first experience centre in Mumbai in July 2025, followed by a second one at Delhi’s Aerocity in August.