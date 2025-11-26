Tesla plans major expansion of charging network across India, launches first center in Gurugram

American electric vehicle giant Tesla is looking to expand its charging network across India to meet the varied needs of customers, after establishing an initial presence in Delhi and Mumbai.

The company plans to scale up its supercharging network while also offering home-charging solutions to buyers.

“So the future roadmap will be to have a charging infrastructure to cover all major cities. We always build our infrastructure around the lifestyle of our customers, where they eat, where they work, where they go for staycations,” Tesla India General Manager Sharad Agarwal said here.

On Wednesday, the company inaugurated its first Tesla Center at Orchid Business Park in Gurugram. The facility will serve as a centralised hub offering retail, after-sales support, vehicle deliveries and charging.

Agarwal said Tesla currently has three functional superchargers across Delhi and Mumbai and is preparing to activate another one in Gurugram.

He stressed that improving air quality in severely polluted cities such as Delhi and Mumbai requires a rapid shift towards electric mobility.

“We have delivered more than 8 million cars worldwide, which has helped reduce carbon emissions by 32 million tons. So that's the kind of sustainable future we are talking about,” he added.

He noted that this transition is crucial for India, where poor air quality in major cities leads to significant health issues.

“Our mission is to accelerate the world's transition towards sustainability. And when we are talking of this mission, we are also not only looking at the product, but also the way we sell to our customers, how we bring these products to our customers,” Agarwal said.

Tesla operates on a direct-to-consumer sales model, differing from traditional dealership-driven systems. Agarwal said the move towards emission-free mobility is essential as pollution increasingly affects public health.

The company, which has begun deliveries of the Model Y in India, aims to expand its footprint to more cities and collaborate with hotels and other establishments to enable charging for travellers.

Once the Gurugram supercharging station becomes operational, Tesla will run four charging stations nationwide, housing 16 superchargers and 10 destination chargers.

“Tesla's mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy... By building charging infrastructure that fits people's daily lives, we are making electric driving convenient for everyone in India,” Agarwal said.

The charging network will grow quickly to provide a seamless EV ownership experience, he added.

“Our direct business model has sparked huge excitement for electric mobility, driving strong adoption and lasting confidence in sustainable transport across India,” Agarwal said.

Tesla opened its first experience centre in Mumbai in July, followed by a second one in Delhi’s Aerocity in August.