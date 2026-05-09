CBI searches 17 premises in Mumbai in connection with three cases against Reliance ADA Group companies

The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at 17 premises in Mumbai in connection with three cases registered against Reliance ADA Group companies Reliance Telecom Limited, Reliance Commercial Finance Limited and Reliance Home Finance Limited and their directors, officials said.

"These searches are being conducted at the residential premises of directors of the above-mentioned companies as well as at the office premises of intermediary companies whose accounts were used for diversion of bank funds," a spokesperson for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

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No immediate reaction was available from the companies.

The CBI got a search warrant issued from a special court in Mumbai on Friday.

The searches have led to the seizure of incriminating documents, the officials said.

The total quantum of the alleged loss suffered by banks and the Life Insurance Company (LIC) of India in these cases is Rs 27,337 crore, they added.

"Searches have also revealed that multiple intermediary companies were operating from same address. The investigation is continuing," the statement said.

The federal agency has lodged seven cases against the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group based on complaints from various public sector banks and the LIC in connection with alleged frauds involving thousands of crores of rupees.

The CBI had conducted searches at 14 locations in the last few months, immediately after the registration of these cases.

The agency has arrested two senior executives of RCom -- joint president D Vishwanath, who was the overall in-charge of the group's banking operations, and vice-president Anil Kalya, who had actively supported Vishwanath in managing the banking operations and payments and utilisation of funds -- on April 24.

"Both the accused persons are presently in judicial custody. The investigation into the cases relating to the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group is being monitored by the Supreme Court," the statement said.

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