Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM today, Governor approves appointment of nine ministers

TVK founder C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will administer the oath office to Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, at a gala event at 10 am in the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium here.

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Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, arrived at the Chennai airport this morning to attend the event, signalling the national significance of the political shift in the Dravidian heartland.

The event marks the first non-Dravidian party to form the government in the state breaking the traditional domination of AIADMK and the DMK.

Meanwhile, Arlekar has approved the recommendation of CM-designate Vijay on the appointment of 9 ministers, the Lok Bhavan said in a release.

The new Cabinet comprises a woman minister S Keerthana.

"C Joseph Vijay, Chief Minister-designate has recommended a list of nine persons to be appointed as Ministers on May 9. The Governor has approved the recommendation regarding the appointment of the ministers," the release said.

For many, the victory is seen as a "demolition of the system".

Actress Sanam Shetty, speaking to reporters, described the moment as a breakthrough for Tamil Nadu politics.

"Even after winning the majority, even after creating a historic moment... the gruelling past week of political dynamic shifts hasn't allowed us to sleep peacefully. Today, we are going to sleep peacefully, dreaming of a better Tamil Nadu in the safe hands of our beloved Thalapathy Joseph Vijay sir," she said.

TVK’s victory is being hailed for its unconventional makeup. Supporters pointed out that the party’s list of elected MLAs includes a significant number of women. "It sets a huge example that you don't need money, power, or influence to become an MLA. All you need is good intention to serve the public," Shetty added, noting that the party enters office with a "clean slate".

TVK MLA V Pandi emphasised that the new government intends to prioritise women's welfare and youth employment.

He dismissed concerns over administrative transition, promising a "clean and pure government" free of corruption. While speculation remains rife regarding the cabinet, Pandi noted that while many are seeking ministerial roles, final decisions are yet to be announced.

The emotional weight of the day was most visible at the residence of Vijay’s father, S A Chandrasekhar.

Vijay’s mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, expressed immense confidence in her son’s new role, stating, "Vijay will lead this well; I have full faith in him".

Arlekar is expected to administer the oath of office to the new Cabinet of Vijay that includes ministers: 'Bussy' N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K A Sengottaiyan, besides K G Arunraaj, P Venkataramanan, C T R Nirmal Kumar, A Rajmohan, Keerthana and K T Prabhu.

Vijay is expected to prove his majority on the floor of the Assembly through a vote of confidence on or before May 13.