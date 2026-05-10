Centre operationalises four labour codes with new wage and work hour rules

After a wait of over five years, the central government has fully operationalised the four new labour codes, publishing the final rules required to ensure minimum wage and universal social security for all workers.

The four codes, namely the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, came into effect from November 21,

2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timeline

An official told PTI that the rules under the four codes are now notified in the official gazette of the government, and with this, the process of full implementation of the labour codes is complete.

The official explained that though the labour codes became law of the land on November 21, 2025, certain explanations were not provided due to the absence of rules.

The draft rules were published on December 30, 2025, to seek feedback from stakeholders and were notified after legal vetting.

The publishing of rules under the four codes was necessary to make the new laws fully operational.

The codification of 29 existing labour laws into the four labour codes was done to address long-standing challenges and to modernise and simplify the existing framework.

The codification aims to enhance ease of doing business, promote employment generation, ensure safety, health, and social & wage security.

Since labour is a concurrent subject, the appropriate governments, the Centre and states, are required to notify the rules under the four codes to enforce them fully across the country.

The enforcement of the codes will mark the next transformative step — broadening worker protection, easing business operations and promoting a pro-worker labour ecosystem.

Reforms checklist

The provisions of the labour codes include a mandatory appointment letter, free health check-ups for workers aged 40 years and above, and equal work, pay and opportunity for women working in different shifts.

The new legal framework also mandates the establishment of a National Reskilling Fund, which will be utilised for reskilling workers who lose their jobs.

The rules capped the weekly working hours at 48 hours.

The rules also provide for at least one weekend off or rest day to workers and payment of overtime for working beyond working hours.