As global stock markets tumble for second day, Trump tells investors his policies will remain unchanged

'This is a great time to get rich, richer than ever before!!!' the US President wrote in all caps in a post on his social media platform

Reuters Published 04.04.25, 06:58 PM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Friday told investors who he said were investing money in the United States that his policies would never change, as global stock markets tumbled for a second day following his announced tariff plan and China's retaliatory measures.

"To the many investors coming into the United States and investing massive amounts of money, my policies will never change. This is a great time to get rich, richer than ever before!!!" he wrote in all caps in a post on his social media platform.

Stock Markets Investors
