Andhra Pradesh attracts Adani, Ambani: CM Naidu eyes $500 billion investment in three years

India’s top business houses proposed billions of dollars investment in Andhra Pradesh with Adani and Reliance leading the charge, promising projects in ports, logistics, data centre, infra and renewable energy.

Speaking at the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and SEZ, said the Adani group would invest ₹100,000 crore over the next decade, over and above ₹40,000 crore it has done already.

Adani, which is partnering with Google to develop a data centre hub in Vizag, will also spread its bets among sectors such as ports, cement, energy and advanced manufacturing.

The Reliance project was announced by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu who said the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate will build a 1-gigawatt AI data centre but did not disclose any investment amount.

Naidu said Reliance’s planned data centre will operate as a twin to its gigawatt scale AI data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, “together forming one of Asia’s strongest AI infrastructure networks”.

In his keynote address to the Summit, which saw participation from commerce minister Piyush Goyal, Naidu said AP has attracted $20 billion in investments in just 18 months, creating 20 lakh jobs, and expressed confidence that the state will attract no less than $500 billion in three years.

The CM announced that his government would offer additional incentives, including escrow accounts and sovereign guarantees to investors. He said AP has a land bank of 50,000 acres and urged investors to explore opportunities in deep tech, tourism, logistics and health sectors.

During the summit, Goyal and Naidu virtually laid the foundation stone for the proposed drone city and space city projects. Hailing it as a historic development, Naidu said AP continues to take first mover advantage. He also informed that a Quantum Valley project would be launched in January.

The event also saw participation from the government of Singapore, GMR, Bajaj Finserv, Bharat Forge, Lulu Group among others. Speaking at the event, GMR Group founder G.M. Rao said the upcoming Bhogapuram international airport near Vishakhapatnam will house the world’s largest MRO (maintenance, repair, overhaul) unit.

The project, being developed by GMR over 500 acres of land, would attract global aerospace and defence manufacturers and house the MRO, Rao said. The airport, coming up in PPP mode, will be operational by June 2026, he informed.