Amazon Now plans expansion across 100 Indian cities, targets 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres

E-commerce giant Amazon on Monday announced the expansion of its quick commerce service, Amazon Now, to 100 cities across India.

Currently, Amazon Now is available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru and is planning to scale to cities including Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Meerut, Mysore, Panipat, Kochi, Amritsar, Mangalore and Vizag, among others.

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Amazon said it will expand its specialised fulfilment infrastructure, scaling up to over 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres to strengthen its quick commerce push.

This expansion is part of Amazon India’s recently announced investment of Rs 2,800 crore (around USD 300 million) aimed at boosting its quick commerce capabilities.

"... We have further accelerated our expansion plans and will scale Amazon Now to 100 cities, fuelled by a network of more than 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres," said Harsh Goyal, Vice President- Everyday Essentials, Amazon India.

He added that the quick commerce expansion would also enable more than 16,000 farmers to leverage Amazon's technology and operations to sell their fresh produce directly to customers.

The company, however, did not specify a definitive timeline for the completion of this rollout.