Akasa Air adds fuel surcharge on flight tickets as jet fuel prices surge amid war

Akasa Air will levy fuel surcharges ranging from ₹199 to ₹1,300 on domestic and international flight tickets from March 15 due to the spike in jet fuel prices amid the West Asia conflict and days after domestic carriers Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo levied similar price hikes.

In a statement on Saturday, Akasa Air said it would levy a fuel surcharge for each flight and the quantum would vary based on the duration of the flight.

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“Akasa Air will introduce a fuel surcharge ranging from ₹199 to ₹1300 on our domestic and international routes, for all bookings that are made with effect from 00:01 hrs on March 15, 2026,” it said.

“There has been a significant increase in the price of aviation turbine fuel, driven by evolving geopolitical developments in West Asia,” a company spokesperson said.

“As fuel represents a significant portion of airline operating costs, this impacts the cost of operations across the aviation industry,” the statement said.

Akasa Air added that it would continue to closely monitor the operating environment and review the fuel surcharge periodically.

IndiGo on Friday announced that it would levy a fuel charge ranging from ₹425 to ₹2,300 on domestic and international flight tickets from March 14, while Air India and Air India Express announced on March 10 that they would levy a fuel charge of ₹399 to ₹4,600.

Akasa Air on Friday also announced a strategic collaboration with Noida International Airport for setting up an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at the upcoming airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.