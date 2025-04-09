MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 09 April 2025

Air India passenger urinates on fellow traveller during flight from Delhi to Bangkok

The airline in a statement, said that an incident of 'unruly passenger behavior' was reported

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 09.04.25, 06:11 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

An Air India passenger allegedly urinated on a fellow traveller during a flight from the national capital to Bangkok on Wednesday, according to sources.

Air India, in a statement, said that an incident of "unruly passenger behavior" was reported on its Delhi-Bangkok flight on April 9 and the matter has been reported to the authorities (DGCA).

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the incident, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said the ministry will take note of the incident and speak to the airline.

Also Read

"If there is any wrongdoing, we will take necessary action," Naidu said on the sidelines of an event in the national capital.

"Air India confirms that an incident of unruly passenger behaviour was reported to the cabin crew operating flight AI2336, from Delhi to Bangkok, on April 9, 2025," an Air India spokesperson said.

The crew followed all laid down procedures, and the matter has been reported to the authorities, it said.

In addition to warning the unruly passenger, the airline said, its crew offered to assist an aggrieved passenger to take up a grievance with authorities in Bangkok, which was declined at the time.

"The standing Independent Committee will be convened to assess the incident and determine the action, if any, to be taken against the unruly passenger," the spokesperson said.

Air India also said it continues to follow the SOPs as laid out by DGCA in such matters.

In November, 2022, a drunk man, urinated on a woman co-passenger in the business class of an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, reported NDTV.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Flight Bangkok
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

China raises tariffs to 84% on goods coming from US in additional countermeasure

Trump's 'reciprocal' tariffs on dozens of countries took effect earlier on Wednesday, including massive 104% duties on Chinese goods
Mallikarjun Kharge.
Quote left Quote right

Those who don't help out in party work need to rest, others take responsibility or retire

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT