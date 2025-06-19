MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Air India flight to Vietnam returns to Delhi mid-air due to technical snag

The flight landed safely back in Delhi and all passengers have been disembarked, the airline said in a statement

PTI Published 19.06.25, 08:48 PM
Representational picture

Representational picture PTI

Air India on Thursday said its flight AI388 from Delhi to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on June 19 returned to the national capital mid-way as a "precautionary measure".

The flight landed safely back in Delhi and all passengers have been disembarked, the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft made a mid-air turn after it developed a technical snag, a source said, adding that there were over 130 passengers onboard, a source said.

According to live flight tracking website flightradar24.com, the Airbus A320 neo aircraft took off for Ho Chi Minh City at 1.45 pm, 45 minutes behind its scheduled departure time.

An alternative aircraft with fresh crew has been arranged to fly the passengers to Ho Chi Minh City flight and it is likely to depart for its destination shortly, Air India said without giving a specific departure time.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

