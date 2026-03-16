Air India flight AI102 from New York to Delhi diverts to Ireland after mid-air technical issue

An Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to Ireland early Monday after a suspected technical issue mid-journey, with the aircraft landing safely and all passengers reported safe.

The Air India Airbus A350 aircraft, operating as flight AI102 from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to New Delhi, was rerouted to Shannon Airport in Shannon, Ireland after a suspected technical snag, officials said.

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There were around 300 people onboard the plane which was airborne for nearly six hours before getting diverted to Shannon, according to sources.

"Flight AI102 operating from New York (JFK) to Delhi on March 15 made a precautionary diversion to Shannon, Ireland, following a suspected technical issue," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said the aircraft landed safely at Shannon Airport at 0430 hours local time, and all passengers and crew were safe.

"The aircraft is currently undergoing detailed technical inspections as per established safety protocols," the spokesperson added.

Information available with flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed the plane was airborne for nearly six hours before getting diverted.