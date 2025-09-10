Air India enters codeshare partnership with Kazakhstan’s Air Astana

Air India has entered into a codeshare partnership with Kazakhstan's flag carrier Air Astana.

"The codeshare partnership enables cooperation between the two carriers on trunk routes between Kazakhstan and India, covering Air Astana routes operated between Almaty and Delhi, and Almaty and Mumbai.

"With this, Air India will place its 'AI' designator code on Air Astana’s flights to and from India, providing its customers convenient access to Almaty, a rapidly growing tourism and business hub in Central Asia," Air India said in a release on Wednesday.

Both airlines already have an interline partnership that came into effect earlier this year.

A codeshare partnership allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carrier on a single ticket.

Air India passengers travelling to Almaty from points beyond Delhi and Mumbai will be able to conveniently travel on a single ticket and check-in their baggage through to Almaty at the point of origin, the release said.

Currently, Air India has 21 codeshare partnerships, including with Astana, and 88 interline arrangements.

Under an interline agreement, passengers can book connecting flights across different airlines under a single itinerary.

