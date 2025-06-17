MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
After London, now Air India Delhi-Paris flight cancelled; problem being addressed, says airline

Consequently, the return flight AI142 from Paris to Delhi of June 18 also stands cancelled

PTI Published 17.06.25, 04:05 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Air India has cancelled its Delhi-Paris flight on Tuesday after some problems were identified during pre-flight checks, according to the airline.

Air India further said that the "issue" is being addressed.

Consequently, the return flight AI142 from Paris to Delhi of June 18 also stands cancelled, it said.

"Flight AI143 from Delhi to Paris (on) June 17 has been cancelled. The mandatory pre-flight checks identified an issue which is being presently addressed.

"However, in view of the flight coming under the restrictions on night operations at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport, the said the flight has been cancelled," Air India said.

The airline said that it is providing hotel accommodation and also offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling, if opted by the passengers.

Air India also said it is making alternative arrangements to fly passengers to their destination at the earliest.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

