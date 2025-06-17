MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 17 June 2025

Air India's Ahmedabad-London flight cancelled due to operational issues

The Air India's official website also confirmed that the AI-159 flight from Ahmedabad to the Gatwick airport at London stands cancelled

PTI Published 17.06.25, 01:34 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

Air India's flight to London scheduled to depart from Ahmedabad on Tuesday afternoon was cancelled due to "operational issues", an airport official said.

The Air India's official website also confirmed that the AI-159 flight from Ahmedabad to the Gatwick airport at London stands cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plane was scheduled to depart at 3 pm from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

"We have been informed that the flight has been cancelled due to operational issues. The original flight from Ahmedabad to London, having code AI-171, resumed operation from Monday with a new flight code AI-159," said the airport official.

The official did not elaborate on "operational issues" that caused the flight cancellation.

Flight AI-171, which crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, has been replaced with a new code AI-159. All but one of the 242 passengers and crew members on board the flight AI-171 were killed in the crash.

RELATED TOPICS

Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Israel kills Iran’s wartime chief of staff Ali Shadmani, ups air attacks, Tehran fires missiles

Shops closed, lines for gas in Iran's capital, Donald Trump says G7 exit has nothing to do with ceasefire efforts, Tel Aviv says strikes have set back nuclear programme
Shubman Gill
Quote left Quote right

Shubman Gill is a really impressive player... I think he'll be a mix of Kohli and Rohit

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT