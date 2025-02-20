MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Adani Portfolio continues strong double-digit growth despite external challenges, EBITDA reaches Rs 86,789 crore

In the December quarter alone, EBITDA rose 17.2 per cent to Rs 22,823 crore, a company statement said

PTI Published 20.02.25, 01:25 PM
Representational picture

Representational picture Shutterstock

Adani Portfolio, India's largest infrastructure group with businesses in cement and mining, has continued its strong double-digit growth despite external challenges.

For the twelve-month period ending December 2024, EBITDA reached Rs 86,789 crore, marking a 10.1 per cent year-on-year growth. Adjusted for prior income, the growth stands at 21.3 per cent. In the December quarter alone, EBITDA rose 17.2 per cent to Rs 22,823 crore, a company statement said.

A key to this growth is the emerging businesses under Adani Enterprises, including solar and wind manufacturing and airports.

These businesses, part of AEL's infrastructure division, grew 45 per cent Y-o-Y in the December quarter and 33.3 per cent in the trailing twelve-month period.

Since FY19, the Adani Portfolio has shown strong growth, with EBITDA expanding at a CAGR of 25 per cent, despite challenges such as the Hindenburg report and the ongoing US indictment.

Around 85 per cent of the group’s profits come from its infrastructure businesses, particularly utilities and transport.

The infrastructure sector globally is recognised as the sector that lends a high level of predictability for cashflows.

This consistent performance has resulted in continuous rating upgrades for all Adani companies, with no downgrades in the last five years. The group plans to use incremental cashflows from these profits as major drivers for capital expenditure in the years ahead.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

