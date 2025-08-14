The Colours of India: This leading paint brand is celebrating the Tricolour through an innovative print ad

The Tricolour carries deep meaning, symbolising the nation’s spirit, progress, and peace. Saffron, white, and green not only represent India’s beauty and identity but also find a place within its homes. Honouring this spirit, Asian Paints, the country’s leading paint brand, has brought it vividly to life through its innovative ‘Colours of India’ campaign. With a creative twist on traditional print advertising, the campaign transforms the simple act of turning a page in India’s top newspapers into a moment of patriotism.

The campaign’s inventive approach captures readers’ attention immediately. Instead of a conventional advertisement, Asian Paints collaborated with a leading newspaper to creatively modify its masthead, changing it to ‘The Colours of India.’ This powerful yet subtle change seamlessly integrates the campaign’s theme of national pride into the newspaper’s very identity.

The campaign’s uniqueness goes beyond the innovative masthead, representing the essence of India. Each shade of saffron, white, and green featured in ‘The Colours of India’ campaign is drawn from Asian Paints’ extensive palette and comes with its own shade code. As readers unfold the newspaper, they not only discover a heartfelt tribute to the tricolour but also explore a portfolio of over 5,000 distinctive shades. Every timeless hue is backed by the trusted Asian Paints Ki Warranty — a legacy of protecting homes and cherished memories for more than eight decades.

This campaign highlights the brand’s deep connection with Indian life. Through the ad, Asian Paints reminds consumers that patriotism extends beyond a single day, it can be seen, touched, and cherished every day at home. It demonstrates how a print ad can transcend visuals to become an immersive celebration of unity, identity, and personal expression.

Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints, said, “Marking India’s 79th year of Independence, Asian Paints celebrates the spirit of the nation with a campaign that goes beyond walls. At Asian Paints, colours are more than aesthetic choices — they are expressions of one’s shared spirit and individuality. For over eight decades, we’ve been custodians of this vibrant canvas, enabling every Indian to make their spaces a true reflection of themselves. This campaign is a reminder that love for our country and personal expression aren’t limited to one day — they can be lived and cherished every day in the spaces we call our own."

The campaign ‘The Colours of India’ seamlessly integrates the brand’s message into the publication’s identity. This initiative reinforces Asian Paints’ position as a ‘foremost authority on paint and décor in India’ while recognising and celebrating the shared spirit and individuality of every Indian. The campaign goes beyond walls, inspiring people to experience the nation’s spirit through colours that are true, trusted, and deeply connected to India’s identity.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of Asian Paints by ABP digital Brand Hub.