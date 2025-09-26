Where truth has a heavy price

Book: A HIDING TO NOTHING

Author: Chhimi Tenduf-La

Published by: Hachette

Price: Rs 599

When their son, Devin, get abducted, Neja and Ramesh Pinto’s world is shattered. There are no clues, no demands, and there must absolutely be no police involvement because being part of Sri Lanka’s elite society means appearances must be preserved, and any secret can turn disastrous. As the Pintos investigate the situation and look for Devin by themselves, they must keep the news of their son’s abduction from hitting the headlines and away from the ever-watching eyes of their fellow entitled families.

A Hiding to Nothing flows seamlessly between past and present, gradually revealing more of Neja’s and Ramesh’s lives. We see Neja’s troubled childhood, the early days of her relationship with Ramesh, their struggles with fertility. As more characters come into play — Devin’s swimming coach who Neja has grown unusually close to, the creditors Ramesh defrauded in a Ponzi scheme, the doctor who helped Neja and Ramesh conceive a baby, the mysterious woman from the British High Commission — suspicions arise and multiply. Everyone seems to have a motive, personal or professional, and as the stakes mount, a name resurfaces from the past: Satya Basu, the surrogate who brought Devin into the world.

As he unfolds the search for Devin, Chhimi Tenduf-la also subtly comments on Sri Lanka’s elite, especially those in Colombo, criticising their shallowness. The decision by Neja and Ramesh to hide their surrogacy in the UK by assuming false names and returning to Sri Lanka after the baby is born perfectly highlights societal expectations and views on fertility, motherhood and reputation. With a formidable “enemy” inside the house, Neja’s mother-in-law, Loku Madam, tension brews between Neja and Ramesh as they struggle with their relationship.

Tenduf-la’s first domestic thriller bears all the hallmarks of an atmospheric, tense narrative that moves at breakneck speed. He draws readers into the narrative with rich descriptions of Colombo and of wider Sri Lanka. He also conceives striking parallels and distinctions between their life as Sri Lanka’s elite and that as illegal immigrants in Durham. A Hiding to Nothing centres the narrative on the anguish and the pain that Neja feels when her child is kidnapped. This perspective emotionally grounds the story, while rich dialogue and witty writing add an occasional lighter layer to the reading experience.

The past-present alternating chapters blend seamlessly. But they may leave the reader feeling a bit dazed from the constant back and forth. This, paired with the occasional overabundance of suspects and red herrings, can be slightly overwhelming at times. Still, these twists are what make the story thrilling. Tenduf-La also manages to keep the core of the mystery compelling and emotionally resonant. His work is an intense journey where truth is elusive and might cost heavily to uncover.

A Hiding to Nothing combines an engaging, adrenaline-filled narrative with rich character work and sharp societal observations. Fans of psychological thrillers like Rock Paper Scissors and family dramas like Little Fires Everywhere will find themselves engrossed in this one.