The page turners of 2025: Biography

Mother Mary Comes to Me

By Arundhati Roy,

Penguin

This coming-of-age memoir depicts the author’s complex relationship with her mother who was her shelter and storm.

Wild for Austen: A Rebellious, Subversive, and Untamed Jane

By Devoney Looser,

St. Martin’s Press

Devoney Looser’s scrutiny of Jane Austen reveals a writer with mud on her hem and the possessor of a rebellious pen.

Golwalkar: The Myth Behind the Man, the Man Behind the Machine

By Dhirendra K. Jha,

Simon & Schuster

A biography of Golwalkar that sketches a realistic portrait of the demi-god of the Hindutva politics that he influenced and shaped.

Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter

By Kate Conger and Ryan Mac,

Cornerstone

The unpredictability of the world’s richest man, his messy businesses and his equally chaotic personal life are documented in a lively fashion.

Patriot

By Alexei Navalny,

The Bodley Head

An up-close and poignant take on the life of a dissident who paid with his life for being a thorn in the side of Vladimir Putin.

Witness

By Sakshi Malik with Jonathan Selvaraj,

Juggernaut

One of India’s wrestling icons takes a clear-eyed view of the Indian sporting ecosystem as well as her act of defiance and courage.

Iconoclast: A Reflective Biography of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

By Anand Teltumbde,

Viking

Amidst fierce political appropriation, B.R. Ambedkar emerges as a complex thinker whose contradictions and strategic limits demand scrutiny, pushing the Dalit movement to go beyond ritual reverence toward a grounded, class-based struggle that confronts caste’s material realities.

Freedom: 1954-2021

By Angela Merkel,

Macmillan

A lightheartedness and an ability to distance herself from the events in her political career and personal life reveal one of Germany’s most gifted politicians to be a leader from a different era.

Changing My Mind

By Julian Barnes,

Notting Hill Editions

In his collection of essays, the author attempts to recreate the old magic, showing how he has not changed his mind about

most things.

Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna

By Gautam Chintamani,

Rupa

Gautam Chintamani attempts

to chart the rise and the fall

of Rajesh Khanna in a poignant study of the fickleness of fame

in the life of stars.