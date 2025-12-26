The page turners of 2025: Biography

Mother Mary Comes to Me
By Arundhati Roy,
Penguin
This coming-of-age memoir depicts the author’s complex relationship with her mother who was her shelter and storm.
Wild for Austen: A Rebellious, Subversive, and Untamed Jane
By Devoney Looser,
St. Martin’s Press
Devoney Looser’s scrutiny of Jane Austen reveals a writer with mud on her hem and the possessor of a rebellious pen.
Golwalkar: The Myth Behind the Man, the Man Behind the Machine
By Dhirendra K. Jha,
Simon & Schuster
A biography of Golwalkar that sketches a realistic portrait of the demi-god of the Hindutva politics that he influenced and shaped.
Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter
By Kate Conger and Ryan Mac,
Cornerstone
The unpredictability of the world’s richest man, his messy businesses and his equally chaotic personal life are documented in a lively fashion.
Patriot
By Alexei Navalny,
The Bodley Head
An up-close and poignant take on the life of a dissident who paid with his life for being a thorn in the side of Vladimir Putin.
Witness
By Sakshi Malik with Jonathan Selvaraj,
Juggernaut
One of India’s wrestling icons takes a clear-eyed view of the Indian sporting ecosystem as well as her act of defiance and courage.
Iconoclast: A Reflective Biography of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar
By Anand Teltumbde,
Viking
Amidst fierce political appropriation, B.R. Ambedkar emerges as a complex thinker whose contradictions and strategic limits demand scrutiny, pushing the Dalit movement to go beyond ritual reverence toward a grounded, class-based struggle that confronts caste’s material realities.
Freedom: 1954-2021
By Angela Merkel,
Macmillan
A lightheartedness and an ability to distance herself from the events in her political career and personal life reveal one of Germany’s most gifted politicians to be a leader from a different era.
Changing My Mind
By Julian Barnes,
Notting Hill Editions
In his collection of essays, the author attempts to recreate the old magic, showing how he has not changed his mind about
most things.
Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna
By Gautam Chintamani,
Rupa
Gautam Chintamani attempts
to chart the rise and the fall
of Rajesh Khanna in a poignant study of the fickleness of fame
in the life of stars.