The page turners of 2025: Non-fiction

The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World

By William Dalrymple,

Bloomsbury

An Indian Renaissance aided by the spread of Indian sciences, philosophies and religions across the ancient and the medieval worlds is subjected to a scholarly dissection.

Shattered

By Hanif Kureishi,

Hamish Hamilton

Written after a life-altering accident, the book stitches together moments of vulnerability and resoluteness that constitute the ebb and flow of the human condition.

Speaking with Nature: The Origins of Indian Environmentalism

By Ramachandra Guha,

Fourth Estate

Ten conscientious objectors caution us that humanity is hurtling towards a disaster that would destroy all life forms.

India’s First Radicals: Young Bengal and the British Empire

By Rosinka Chaudhuri,

Viking

A corrective perspective on the Young Bengal movement that was based on values that went on to form some of the founding blocks of the Republic.

Policing and Violence in India: Colonial Origins and Contemporary Realities

Edited by Deana Heath and Jinee Lokaneeta,

Speaking Tiger

The anthology brings together historians, legal scholars, anthropologists, activists, lawyers, and survivors to argue how the police, conceived as colonial enforcers, remain “violence workers” in a State-sanctioned economy of brutality.

A Return to Self: Excursions in Exile

By Aatish Taseer,

Fourth Estate

While interrogating the idea

of exile, this ruminative work weaves in history, philosophy and spirituality.

The World After Gaza

By Pankaj Mishra,

Juggernaut

An autopsy of our collective conscience in the wake of an Armageddon in Gaza.

Plant Thinkers of Twentieth-Century Bengal

By Sumana Roy,

Oxford

Bengali luminaries who not only responded to the depletion of plant life but also created a plant poetics that changed the way a people would imagine and live with plants are resurrected on these pages.

The Undying Light: A Personal History of Independent India

By Gopalkrishna Gandhi,

Aleph

A very special work that reflects on personal impressions gathered over time about situations, institutions, individuals, all of which constitute India for the author.

Indira Gandhi and the Years that Transformed India

By Srinath Raghavan,

Allen Lane

The writer brings back to life the years during which one of India’s tallest politicians held India’s destiny in her hands. This is a masterly contribution.

Chhaunk: On Food, Economics And Society

By Abhijit Banerjee,

Juggernaut

These essays dwell on economics, food, society and everything in between.

Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia

By Sam Dalrymple,

Fourth Estate

In a world still grappling with the consequences of partitioned lands and colonial cartographies, this book forces readers to reconsider the lines they have inherited.

Private Revolutions: Coming of Age in a New China

By Yuan Yang,

Bloomsbury

Yuan Yang chronicles the fascinating tales of China’s transformations

through the eyes of its women

of steel.

India: 5,000 Years of History on the Subcontinent

By Audrey Truschke,

Princeton

At a time when selective representations have been weaponised for stoking hatred and divisiveness, this book chooses not to paper over the extraordinary complexity that characterises the Indian historical experience.

Charlottesville: A Story of Rage and Resistance

By Deborah Baker,

Viking

It offers a panoptic view of an America that pauses and rehearses its violence over

and over again.

Caste: A Global History

By Suraj Milind Yengde,

Allen Lane

Self-consciously political and invested in forging a cosmopolitan Dalit universalism to fight for social justice and equality.

Native Nations: A Millennium in North America

By Kathleen DuVal,

Profile

Dismissive of the old, prejudiced portrayals of Native Americans, Kathleen DuVal pushes for reimagining this constituency in an informed manner.

Dapaan: Tales from Kashmir’s Conflict

By Ipsita Chakravarty,

Context

This meticulous and empathetic reportage reveals the fragile and the fierce lives in Kashmir through an unusual and under-researched medium — Kashmir’s folklores.

For a Just Republic: The People of India and the State

By Partha Chatterjee,

Permanent Black/ Ashoka University

One of India’s foremost commentators charts the road to a just Republic.