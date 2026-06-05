Sediments of upheaval

Book name- THE NIGHTS ARE QUIET IN TEHRAN

Author- Shida Bazyar

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Published by: Scribe, Price- Rs 699

There is a moment early in Shida Bazyar’s book — shortlisted for this year’s International Booker Prize — when a young revolutionary, intoxicated by the possibilities of the Iranian Revolution of 1979, wonders why everyone talks about how revolutions happen but so few people ask what comes afterwards. This question hangs over the novel like Tehran’s summer haze. It drifts through crowded kitchens and student meetings, through prison cells and refugee hostels, through the lives of ordinary citizens, especially children. In 2026, as war once again redraws the contours of Iranian life and the future appears suspended between catastrophe and uncertainty, the question acquires a fresh urgency.

The great achievement of Bazyar’s novel lies in its refusal to treat history as spectacle. Tanks, demonstrations, slogans and political leaders remain at the edges of the frame. The centre belongs to the everyday lives of Iranians. The revolution is seen through open windows, heard through rumours exchanged around a sofreh laden with stuffed vine leaves, through fathers who listen anxiously to the radio, through mothers who quietly watch their sons leave the house and wonder whether they will return. History arrives in the novel the way it arrives for most people: gradually, intimately, and with consequences that last generations.

The book begins in the final days of the Shah. Behzad, a young communist activist, moves through a Tehran alive with expectations. The city is rendered with remarkable immediacy. The streets are thick with cigarette smoke, political argument and youthful certainty. Demonstrators pour through avenues convinced that they stand at the threshold of a new world. Every conversation seems charged with historical significance. Yet, even amid this atmosphere of collective fervour, domestic life continues. Women gather to prepare food; children quarrel and play; elderly relatives dispense advice. The revolution unfolds alongside the rhythms of family life rather than above them.

Many writers have chronicled modern Iran. Marjane Satrapi captured the revolution through the sharp, youthful gaze of Persepolis. Azar Nafisi explored intellectual life under repression in Reading Lolita in Tehran. Dina Nayeri has written movingly about displacement and exile. Bazyar’s novel occupies different territory. Her subject is neither the revolution itself nor the experience of dictatorship in isolation.

She is interested in the sediments left behind by political upheaval. She examines how grand ideological struggles settle into memory, family lore and inherited longing.

The structure is deceptively simple. Each section advances by a decade and shifts to a new narrator. Behzad’s revolutionary certitude gives way to the experiences of his wife, Nahid, in exile in Germany. Their daughter, Laleh, returns to Iran as a teenager and encounters a homeland that feels simultaneously intimate and foreign. Her brother, Morad, born into the aftermath of the revolution, discovers Iran through fragments, conversations and online searches. Through these voices, Bazyar charts the gradual transformation of political history into family history.

Nahid’s section is particularly affecting. Exile in Germany offers safety but strips life of its familiar textures. Bazyar pays close attention to the small humiliations and the quiet griefs that accompany migration: the struggle to master a language, the search for ingredients that might recreate a remembered meal, the disorienting realisation that professional accomplishments and political commitments carry little meaning in a new country. Nahid’s loneliness settles over the pages but is never melodramatic.

What distinguishes the novel from many accounts of exile is its patience. Bazyar resists neat resolutions. Her characters do not arrive at stable identities or tidy conclusions. Germany becomes home, yet remains foreign. Iran becomes distant but remains painfully close. The children belong to both places and to neither. Such contradictions are allowed to exist without explanations.

The prose possesses a rare clarity. Bazyar writes with an elegance that never calls attention to itself. Political ideas emerge naturally from character and circumstance. Revolutionary rhetoric gives way to reflection, regret and uncertainty. The shifts among generations feel entirely organic. Ruth Martin’s translation captures these changes with extraordinary sensitivity. Each narrator speaks in a distinct register while remaining part of the same emotional landscape.

For contemporary readers, the book carries particular resonance because it understands that political events do not end when headlines disappear. Wars conclude but families continue to live among the ruins and the inheritances left behind. That insight gives The Nights Are Quiet in Tehran its enduring power. At a moment when Iran is being viewed, once again, through the language of conflict, strategy and geopolitical calculation, Bazyar returns attention to the people who must live with history long after the world has turned elsewhere.