Zurich airport operations disrupted by no-fly zone linked to US-Iran talks

A technical fault in air traffic control, triggered by security measures for peace talks between the U.S. and Iran in Switzerland, caused disruptions at Zurich airport on Sunday, aviation authorities said, adding the problem had been resolved.

The glitch occurred following the integration of a restricted zone over Buergenstock, the Swiss mountain resort where negotiations are taking place, into radar display systems, Swiss air traffic control authority Skyguide said.

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The zone was only decided at the last minute because the decision to hold the latest round of talks was not finalised until Saturday, according to a statement.

Operations have since returned to normal, Skyguide said, adding: "The systems are running smoothly, and security was ensured at all times."

By midday, 12 arrivals and 14 departures had been cancelled, an airport spokesperson told Reuters. At least 60 departures were delayed, she added. U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrived for peace talks with Iran at Buergenstock on Sunday as foreseen in a tentative peace deal, but the diplomacy was overshadowed by Iran's announcement that it had reimposed its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Switzerland has promised a "discreet and reliable setting" for the talks at the resort, located just over 50 kilometres (31 miles) south of Zurich airport as the crow flies.