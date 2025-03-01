MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 01 March 2025

Zelenskyy leaves White House after Trump cuts short talks following Oval Office blow up

His departure early Friday afternoon came after Trump cut short talks over the deal and shouted at Zelenskyy in the Oval Office

AP Published 01.03.25, 12:45 AM
President Donald Trump, right, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House

President Donald Trump, right, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the White House without signing a critical minerals deal with the US that President Donald Trump had demanded and suggested was a condition for future support for Ukraine.

His departure early Friday afternoon came after Trump cut short talks over the deal and shouted at Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump berated Zelenskyy for being “disrespectful.” The pair had planned to sign an agreement and hold a joint news conference.

Untouched salad plates and other lunch items were being packed up outside the Cabinet room where the lunch between Trump and Zelenskyy and their delegations was supposed to have taken place.

RELATED TOPICS

United States Donald Trump Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Why today is a red-letter day for the lyricists who write your favourite Bollywood songs

Music Composers Association of India and Screenwriters’ Association come together to acknowledge composers and lyricists as co-authors of a song. Henceforth, lyricists will be credited as primary artistes
Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi
Quote left Quote right

India doing all that is needed to ensure no harm comes from maritime collusion between China, Pak

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT