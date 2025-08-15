MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Zelensky hopes India will aid efforts to end Russia war, extends Independence day wishes

Zelensky’s post on X came hours ahead of a summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska

PTI Published 15.08.25, 11:36 PM
Volodymyr Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky AP/PTI

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said he hoped New Delhi would contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war with Russia, as he wished India on its Independence Day.

Zelensky’s post on X came hours ahead of a summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, aimed at ending the war, now in its fourth year.

Congratulating the people of India, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Zelensky said, “This week we had a good, candid conversation with Prime Minister @narendramodi when I had an opportunity to personally convey my best wishes on this occasion.”

“Our nations share the experience of standing up for freedom and dignity, as well as the pursuit of peace and development,” the Ukrainian president wrote.

“We hope that India will contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war, so that our freedom and sovereignty are truly secure,” Zelensky said.

Also Read

“I am confident that the potential for mutually beneficial Ukraine–India cooperation lies ahead — in science, technology, trade, and culture. Wishing peace and prosperity!” he further said.

Trump last week announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on US imports from India -- raising the overall duty to 50 per cent -- as a penalty for the country's continued imports of Russian oil. The tariffs will come into effect from August 27.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

